Embassy Suites by Hilton Huntsville Completes Renovation

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, and ALPHARETTA, Georgia—The Embassy Suites by Hilton Huntsville has completed a two-phase, multimillion-dollar renovation. A sky bridge connects the 295-key hotel to the Von Braun Center and sits adjacent to Big Spring International Park. The Embassy Suites Huntsville is operated by Atrium Hospitality.

The hotel renovation included:

All 295 two-room guest suites.

First-floor open-air atrium.

A new farm-to-table restaurant concept, with indoor and outdoor seating, called CO/OP Community Table + Bar.

Flexible event space (11,500 square feet), including the Saturn V meeting room (nearly 700 square feet).

Indoor saltwater pool.

Public restrooms.

New sundry/gift shop, including items sourced through employment social enterprises.

Bottled water filling stations throughout the hotel.

Occupancy sensors in guestrooms and 100 percent LED conversion.

“For 18 years, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Huntsville has served as an award-winning hospitality provider in Huntsville, positively impacting the city’s economy,” said Larry Cooper, vice president, operational strategies—eastern region, Atrium Hospitality. “Our beautifully renovated hotel has the highest room count in Huntsville, can accommodate attendees of large groups and conferences at the Von Braun Center, as well as host business and transient travelers wanting an excellent place to stay.”

The hotel’s renovation incorporates modern enhancements. All of the hotel’s 295 two-room suites have been refreshed from top to bottom and have 55” televisions, updated bedding, a mini-refrigerator, a microwave, a desk, WiFi, and a full-size sofa bed in a separate living area. In addition, more guest suites have a walk-in shower with a glass door.

Advertisement

The hotel offers 20 Pure Wellness guest accommodations, creating a wellness environment by incorporating science and technology to treat the surface and air in rooms. All of the Pure Wellness suites are located on one floor.

Hotel General Manager Jordan Francisco said, “Our hotel’s Make a Difference committee plays an important role in organizing the Embassy Suites Huntsville’s community involvement. Our hotel teams enjoy contributing donations to the Habitat for Humanity, hosting the American Red Cross blood drives on property, serving as volunteers to assist charitable causes, and providing support to the Eighth Street Community training program to equip young adults with skills to confidently enter the workforce.”