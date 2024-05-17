Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appointed Amit Sripathi as chief development officer reporting to the company’s president and CEO, Geoff Ballotti. Sripathi will lead Wyndham’s North American franchise sales team.

“Amit’s deep experience in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets focused on the real estate and hospitality sectors at Deutsche Bank and RLJ Lodging are instrumental as we increase our focus on growing our midscale-and-above portfolio while reinforcing our leading position in the resilient select-service segments,” said Ballotti. “Since joining Wyndham, Amit has demonstrated a strategic approach to growth. He’s helped divest our owned and managed segments leading to a pure-play U.S. franchise business and worked with our sales teams across the country and around the world deploying over $250 million in development support for our owners. He hits the ground running, knowing what our franchise sales teams need to continue outperforming expectations.”

“With 15 consecutive quarters of organic net room growth and our largest development pipeline ever, it’s clear that existing and prospective franchisees appreciate Wyndham’s market-share leading brands and the world-class sales, marketing, and distribution systems curated for their individual needs,” said Sripathi. “Together with the best franchise sales team Wyndham has ever assembled, we will help even more owners discover the power of partnering with Wyndham and experiencing our Owner-First approach.”

Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, will be leaving the company in June after starting his career with Wyndham’s predecessor company, Hospitality Franchise Systems. During his tenure, Ohlsson helped expand the Wyndham portfolio from 14 to 25 brands including ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham. Ohlsson helped create programs like Women Own the Room and BOLD by Wyndham.

“From launching his sales career with us in 1993 to returning nearly ten years ago to lead our North America franchise sales teams, Chip has shown unwavering commitment to Wyndham and our franchisees,” said Ballotti. “We are extremely grateful for his proven leadership and ability to attract, promote, and develop a best-in-class sales team that consistently delivers, and we wish him all the best.”