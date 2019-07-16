Designing Recreational Water Settings for Hotels: Five Factors for Success

Many resorts are incorporating impressive water features into their list of offerings. As with any space on a property, these recreational water settings are designed to deliver a consistent guest experience. With the right design elements and attraction mix, a property can blend and balance the best of both waterparks and luxury amenities.

When developing recreational water settings for a property, consider these five factors to save time and money and deliver a better pay off in revenue generating opportunities once the property’s new feature is open.