DALLAS—Construction has begun on the Marriott Delta Hotel in Southlake, Texas. Merriman Anderson/Architects (MAA) is the architect and interior designer for the project. Slated to open in 2020, the Southlake property is one of the first ground-up Delta Hotels in the United States. The full-service, six-story hotel will span five acres and include 240 guestrooms and suites, 10,000 square-feet of meeting space, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

“The hotel features a modern design borrowing materials and color from the surrounding context,” said Milton Anderson, vice president, MAA. “The warm blend of limestone, metals, and stucco create a modern flavor for the architecture setting the tone for the palette that will be used for the rest of the masterplan. MAA’s interior design team took a similar approach creating a timeless, sophisticated space, and SMR Landscape Architects was careful to complement the architecture.”

The hotel is part of the first phase of a mixed-use development in Southlake that will span 16 acres. Located at the southeast corner of the 114 corridor in Southlake, the property will be at the center of the mixed-use development, which will include both office and retail space.

Advertisement

Amenities in the hotel include a display kitchen in the full-service restaurant for guests to watch the chef prepare meals and an outdoor pool and patio.

MAA provided architecture, interior design, FF&E Design, master planning, and visualization services for the project. RREAF Holdings is the developer; Hill & Wilkinson is the general contractor; and Cole Engineering is the MEP engineer.

The recently opened Delta Hotels Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center was the brand’s first new build in North America.