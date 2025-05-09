CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 3.

U.S. Hotel Performance
April 27 – May 3, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 65.8 percent (up 1.8 percent)
ADR: $164.33 (up 2.2 percent)
RevPAR: $108.06 (up 4.1 percent) 

Performance growth was lifted early in the week on the positive side of the Passover calendar shift. 

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 26.9 percent to 81.9 percent), ADR (up 70.2 percent to $325.57), and RevPAR (up 116 percent to $266.58), driven by the RSA Conference. 

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in Las Vegas (down 19.1 percent to $125.67) and New Orleans (down 15.0 percent to $134.67). 

