CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 26.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 20 – April 26, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 65.1 percent (down 1.0 percent)

ADR: $161.98 (up 4.2 percent)

RevPAR: $105.40 (up 3.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 6.8 percent to 67.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 17.6 percent to $109.54).

Las Vegas posted the highest ADR gain (up 19.6 percent to $222.42), helped by the LVL UP EXPO.

Detroit, host of the NFL Draft during the comparable week in 2024, reported the steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 13.4 percent to 55.5 percent), ADR (down 17.8 percent to $121.78), and RevPAR (down 28.8 percent to $67.63).