WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 24, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 18-24, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.1 percent (up 1.7 percent)

ADR: $154.80 (up 2.7 percent)

RevPAR: $102.30 (up 4.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 31.7 percent to 76.1 percent).

Driven by the Democratic National Convention, Chicago posted the largest increases in ADR (up 41.8 percent to $215.60) and RevPAR (up 51.1 percent to $156.32). The market’s occupancy rose 6.5 percent to 72.5 percent.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 14.2 percent to $112.09) and Nashville (down 11.3 percent to $96.11).