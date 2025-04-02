TownePlace Suites by Marriott Hotel Opens in Duluth

CORALVILLE, Iowa—Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC), in partnership with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce and the Hermantown Chamber of Commerce, announced the opening of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, March 27, 2025, marking the second hotel in the Kinseth Hospitality Companies portfolio in Duluth, Minnesota, and the 10th TownePlace Suites branded hotel built and opened by Kinseth.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Duluth, Minnesota. This is an exciting milestone for our company as we continue to expand our presence and deliver exceptional, home-like experiences for travelers,” said Ben Kinseth, vice president of development/finance, Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “Duluth is a vibrant city with a rich history, and we are proud to contribute to its growing hospitality landscape. Our team is committed to providing a comfortable, convenient, and welcoming stay for guests, whether they’re here for business, leisure, or an extended visit.”

The new 100-all suite property is an extended-stay hotel for both business and leisure travelers with pet-friendly suites, offering full kitchens, living, and dining areas, and hotel amenities including breakfast, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and onsite guest laundry.