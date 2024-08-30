My Place Hotel-Randolph, Vermont, Opens

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel-Randolph, Vermont. It is the first My Place property to open in Vermont and the 74th open and operating My Place property in the United States. My Place Hotel-Randolph, Vermont, is owned by Randolph Hospitality LLC and was developed by Realty Development Services LLC. The hotel is managed by Cornerstone Hospitality, which additionally manages two other My Place properties.

The 64-key My Place Hotel-Randolph, Vermont, was developed to match the aesthetic of the region, with exterior architectural treatment selected to complement the Green Mountain character of the area. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers the standard My Place amenities. Each guestroom has a kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, toaster, microwave, and coffee maker. The property also has a communal TV and business center, laundry facilities, a grilling pavilion, and a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market.

Located off I-89, the hotel is near three local universities, including Vermont State University and Norwich University, as well as the Randolph Amtrak Station. Additionally, the hotel is located within one hour of six Vermont ski resorts. Randolph is also a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, and My Place Hotel-Randolph, Vermont, offers access to snowmobile, bicycling, and hiking trails.

“We are incredibly pleased to be opening our first My Place Hotel in the beautiful state of Vermont,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to expanding the My Place Hotels brand—finding the right locations in the right markets to attract the right guests. We look forward to travelers in Vermont becoming acquainted with all that My Place Hotels have to offer.”