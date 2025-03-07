ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 1, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 23-March 1, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 62.8 percent (up 0.4 percent) ADR: $159.26 (up 2.7 percent) RevPAR: $100.06 (up 3.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the highest occupancy lift (up 12.1 percent to 59.4 percent).

Helped by Mardi Gras, New Orleans reported the largest increases in ADR (up 36.8 percent to $233.77) and RevPAR (up 30.6 percent to $148.54). Occupancy, however, declined 4.6 percent to 63.5 percent.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Oahu (down 13.1 percent to $206.45) and Boston (down 11.0 percent to $102.66).