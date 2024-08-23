WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 17, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 11-17, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.9 percent (down 0.2 percent)

ADR: $156.35 (up 1.0 percent)

RevPAR: $104.54 (up 0.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 34.3 percent to 75.3 percent), ADR (up 14.5 percent to $121.89), and RevPAR (up 53.8 percent to $91.73).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 13.8 percent to $143.39) and Atlanta (down 11.3 percent to $69.43).