CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 8, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 2-8, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 62.4 percent (down 1.4 percent) ADR: $160.53 (up 2.1 percent) RevPAR: $100.11 (up 0.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the highest occupancy lift (up 9.5 percent to 60.7 percent).

Anaheim reported the largest increases in ADR (up 25.8 percent to $249.02) and RevPAR (up 35.8 percent to $188.97), due to Natural Products Expo West.

Helped by Mardi Gras, New Orleans reported the second-highest gains in ADR (up 20.5 percent to $224.46) and RevPAR (up 17.2 percent to $162.86). Occupancy, however, declined 2.7 percent to 72.6 percent.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Minneapolis (down 31.0 percent to $62.77) and San Diego (down 23.7 percent to $127.21).