Since its global launch in Milan in 2014, Moxy Hotels, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 brands, has provided experiences for the next generation of travelers with its industrial design, social spaces, and programming. As part of its 10th anniversary, the brand shared plans to reach the 100-hotel mark in its Europe region by the end of 2025, with the anticipated addition of 17 hotels, including market entries into Spain, Türkiye, and Luxembourg.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary for Moxy Hotels, it has been remarkable to witness how the brand’s bold vision has resonated with travelers across Europe,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International. “We continue to see a strong demand for hospitality experiences in the region that are as stylish as they are affordable. Our ambitious expansion plans for Moxy are less about being everywhere, in every market, and more about finding the right destinations that help us honor the playful spirit that the brand is known for.”

Design has been a differentiator for the brand from the beginning of Moxy, creating flexible guestrooms, and spaces that offer guests the chance to play during their stay. Moxy’s design has encouraged each hotel to add its own styling components as nods to its surroundings and community while using common brand narratives. The soundtrack across Moxy Hotels has also been integral to its programming, with music that reflects the brand’s spirit and the destination, from jazz to underground genres.

Moxy Hotels also introduced the Moxy Guestbook, leveraging user-generated content into a digital interactive platform at each property across the globe.

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president, premium and select brands, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International, said, “Moxy’s expansion into existing and new destinations across Europe reflects the aspirations and expectations of the next generation traveler. Our anticipated openings will stay true to the brand’s origins and focus on bringing a local design narrative in every public space, ensuring that every hotel feels ingrained in the local culture.”

Moxy Hotels is slated to add 17 properties to its European portfolio by the end of 2025, including its recent and upcoming entries into three markets:

Moxy Barcelona is expected to open in October, marking the brand’s entrance into Spain. When it opens, Moxy Barcelona will have 414 guestrooms, social spaces, and a rooftop pool.

The brand is anticipated to make its debut in Türkiye with the opening of Moxy Istanbul Beyoğlu by the end of the year, followed by the expected addition of Moxy Izmir.

The newly opened Moxy Luxembourg Airport marked Marriott’s debut in Luxembourg.

The brand also plans to expand its presence in France, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Serbia, and Germany by the end of 2025. Upcoming hotels include: