Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Year-Over-Year Performance
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Year-Over-Year Performance

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 14, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
September 8-14 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 66.6 percent (down 1.7 percent)
ADR: $162.05 (up 0.2 percent)
RevPAR: $107.86 (down 1.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 10.5 percent to 79.9 percent).

Chicago reported the largest lift in ADR (up 15.5 percent to $216.57).

The steepest RevPAR decline was seen in San Francisco (down 37.2 percent to $171.26), due to a comparison against the week of Dreamforce 2023.

Previous article
Extended Stay America Refreshes STAY Counted Program
Next article
AHLA Releases Statement About HOTEL Act
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
five full-service hotels
Finance & Development

JLL Secures Financing for Five Full-Service Hotels Totaling 1,140 Keys

LODGING Staff -
Industry News

AHLA Releases Statement About HOTEL Act

LODGING Staff -