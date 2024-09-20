WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 14, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 8-14 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.6 percent (down 1.7 percent)

ADR: $162.05 (up 0.2 percent)

RevPAR: $107.86 (down 1.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 10.5 percent to 79.9 percent).

Chicago reported the largest lift in ADR (up 15.5 percent to $216.57).

The steepest RevPAR decline was seen in San Francisco (down 37.2 percent to $171.26), due to a comparison against the week of Dreamforce 2023.