CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues Positive Performance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive comparisons year over year for the second week in a row, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 10, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 4-10, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 68.7 percent (up 0.5 percent)

ADR: $159.49 (up 1.4 percent)

RevPAR: $109.51 (up 1.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 31.1 percent to 76.3 percent) and RevPAR (up 47.2 percent to $93.89).

Chicago posted the largest lift in ADR (up 13.8 percent to $188.95).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Los Angeles (down 12.2 percent to $161.66) and Dallas (down 11.3 percent to $66.30).