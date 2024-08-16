Otelier and Stayntouch Announce New Integration

ATLANTA, Georgia, and BETHEDSA, Maryland—Otelier announced a new integration with Stayntouch for hoteliers to access reservation, guest, and financial transaction data from Stayntouch into IntelliSight, Otelier’s business intelligence software. Integrating with Stayntouch PMS allows Otelier to aggregate property-level data to give companies the insights and efficiencies they need to get back to delivering hospitality. In IntelliSight, Stayntouch customers can normalize data from systems across their property and portfolio, providing leadership across all departments with the analytics they need to make more informed decisions.

“Our customers rely on Otelier integrations with leading industry partners to ensure their data is timely and accurate,” said Vic Chynoweth, CEO of Otelier. “Stayntouch’s modern approach to cloud-based property management software is in high demand, and they will be a valuable partner as we continue to extend data elements into the Otelier platform and deliver actionable insights to our customers.”

Stayntouch’s cloud PMS solution provides a platform to deliver a digital welcome experience for guests, as well as a mobile user interface to streamline operations and allow staff to engage guests anywhere on the property.

“Otelier and Stayntouch are aligned on a goal to provide hoteliers with easy access to the data they need to make smarter business decisions,” said Reid Webster, Stayntouch’s VP of partnerships and strategic growth. “Our full-featured cloud PMS empowers hoteliers to stay ahead of market trends and respond to changes from anywhere with internet access. Through this integration, hotels can overlay their critical PMS data from each property with additional data sources to build strategies that drive both revenue and profits.”

