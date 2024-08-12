WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported slightly positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 3, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 28- August 3, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 69.4 percent (up 0.8 percent)

ADR: $159.63 (up 0.6 percent)

RevPAR: $110.84 ( up 1.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 28.1 percent to 75.8 percent) and RevPAR (up 45.7 percent to $93.88).

Houston (up 13.7 percent to $123.82) and Philadelphia (up 13.7 percent to $161.02) matched for the largest lift in ADR.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Anaheim (down 12.0 percent to $171.55) and Los Angeles (down 10.7 percent to $158.64).