Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City Completes Renovation

FOSTER CITY, California—Marriott International, Inc. announced the 147-room Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City has completed renovations to its guestrooms, meeting rooms, public spaces, and fitness center. The newly refreshed hotel is owned by Clarion Partners and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The renovation includes updated guestrooms with new furniture, fixtures, and soft goods, updated public areas including meeting rooms, a refurbished Bistro, and a new fitness center.

Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City is situated between San Francisco and San Jose. The hotel has a location near many of the attractions in the area, including Alcatraz Island, San Mateo Fairgrounds, Hillsdale Shopping Center, and San Mateo County Event Center. The three-story hotel is just nine miles from San Francisco International Airport and 30 minutes from San Francisco and offers access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

All guestrooms at the hotel have been redesigned and include bedding, carpeting, furniture, wall coverings, and draperies as well as Courtyard’s signature features such as functional workspaces, in-room WiFi, and mini-fridges. Other guestroom amenities include in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their streaming accounts through the HDTV.

Amenities at the Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City include a 24/7 fitness center, two meeting rooms plus a boardroom with a combined 1,728 square feet of event space, a 24-hour Market, a courtyard area with a fire pit, and the Bistro restaurant serving Starbucks coffee and evening cocktails.