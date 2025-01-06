Access Point Financial Completes Record Year in Hotel Financing

ATLANTA, Georgia—Officials of Access Point Financial (APF) announced the company was involved in more than $2 billion in hotel financing in 2024, a record year for the company. The transactions were a combination of approximately $0.5 billion in direct bridge and mezzanine loan commitments, as well as participating in $1.6 billion of SASB hotel originations via the purchases of HRR/G/H and bond classes for hotel-specific CMBS refinancings.

“2024 has been a transformational year for us, as we were able to successfully provide and/or participate in the funding for 110 hotels totaling approximately $2.1 billion for branded and independent properties in multiple segments,” said Michael I. Lipson, CEO and chairman of the board, Access Point Financial. “We pride ourselves on being an aggressive capital solution provider that can deliver quickly with surety of execution in this environment. APF has grown over the past two years to become a competitive hotel lender for large, high-quality portfolios and single-asset deals, and we look forward to taking this momentum into 2025. We want the hotel capital community to know that they should be speaking to us if they aren’t already as we have a lot of capacity and flexibility to meet their needs in 2025.”

2024 transactions included:

Marriott Portfolio, Mid-Atlantic: $53 million

Hilton Portfolio, Florida: $44 million

Marriott Portfolio, South Carolina: $60 million

IHG Portfolio, Illinois: $35 million

Construction Loan/Extended Stay Brand, California: $18 million

MCR Portfolio, Nationwide: $90 million/CMBS

Atrium Portfolio, Nationwide: $133 million/CMBS

“2024 saw us move to where our clients needed us to be and reinforce our commitment to being a creative and aggressive capital solution, and not just for single asset loans,” said James Reivitis, chief development officer, Access Point Financial. “Our nimbleness and ability to respond quickly allows us to work with sponsors to create solutions that benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to expanding our existing partnerships and forging new ones in the coming year as we look to be the premier capital provider in the hospitality space. We have the capacity to do it all—construction, bridge, fixed, mezzanine, note financing—and we think we are going to be very competitive in 2025. We want the hotel capital community to know that we are open for business—all deals, all sizes.”