WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Dec. 21, 2024. Growth was elevated due to the Hannukah calendar shift and the compressed business travel period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. As expected, actual levels were significantly lower than the prior week because of the seasonal slowdown.

U.S Hotel Performance December 15-21, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023 Occupancy: 48.9 percent (up 11.4 percent) ADR: $135.79 (up 2.7 percent) RevPAR: $66.36 (up 14.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 37.9 percent to 71.5 percent) and RevPAR (up 63.8 percent to $110.51). The market has been among the national performance growth leaders in recent months due in part to hurricane recovery demand.

New York City once again reported the highest ADR lift (up 20.1 percent to $351.39).

Oahu Island was the only major market with decreases in each of the three key metrics: occupancy (down 4.0 percent to 66.4 percent), ADR (down 16.7 percent to $259.60), and RevPAR (down 20.0 percent to $172.27).