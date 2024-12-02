TAMARAC, Florida—NexGen Hotels announced the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Northwest. Located in Tamarac, Florida, the 120-room hotel will be managed by AD1 Global of Hollywood, Florida. The hotel is situated on the Colony Golf Course 12 miles from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and offers access to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and University, the Sawgrass Mills Mall, Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers IceDen, the Tamarac Sports Complex, and other shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are thrilled to add the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Northwest to the NexGen portfolio of hotels,” says Chris Patel, president, NexGen Hotels. “The Fort Lauderdale area remains a key area for us, and we feel that the Fairfield Inn brand is a good fit for this area as well as our portfolio.”

For both business and leisure travelers alike, the hotel offers modern rooms and suites. Each room was designed with the traveler in mind, allowing for productivity on the road without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each suite includes a microwave, mini-refrigerator, a Keurig coffeemaker, and 55″ flat-screen television. Hotel amenities include a complimentary breakfast buffet, an outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and WiFi access.