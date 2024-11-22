WASHINGTON—Due to the Veteran’s Day calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 16, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 10-26, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 63.3 percent (up 1.5 percent)

ADR: $154.96 (down 1.1 percent)

RevPAR: $98.11 (up 0.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 30.3 percent to 87.2 percent), ADR (up 17.4 percent to $176.73), and RevPAR (up 52.9 percent to $154.16). The market’s performance was due to continued displacement demand from Hurricane Milton.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 47.1 percent to $136.28) and San Francisco (down 27.8 percent to $139.74). Las Vegas’ performance was impacted by the Formula 1 calendar shift.