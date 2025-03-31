Artificial intelligence is enhancing the effectiveness of many hospitality technologies, including guestroom entertainment platforms. Leading guestroom TV providers are leveraging AI in various ways and are generally bullish on its promise. “The potential applications for AI in hospitality are boundless, and guest entertainment is no exception,” said Peter Feeney, vice president, DISH Business. “We anticipate AI integrations will help create a more personalized, intuitive in-room experience by connecting with hotel loyalty programs and building guest personas that shape what’s shown on the TV screen.”

Feeney gave examples of AI-driven personalization at work. “Imagine a guest who’s a big sports fan—the TV could automatically surface recommended games based on their favorite teams or home city. A frequent resort traveler might see curated travel documentaries or dining recommendations tailored to their preferences,” he said. “It’s about moving beyond a one-size-fits-all experience and making in-room entertainment feel more relevant and engaging. AI has the power to anticipate guest preferences, creating a seamless, personalized stay that feels less like a hotel and more like home.”

A different but equally valuable use of AI is to monitor entertainment service in each guestroom, an implementation that DIRECTV HOSPITALITY has found effective. “Since we have an Android set-top box as our video endpoint, we have solutions around generative AI engines that monitor the entertainment service in each room. If there is a poorly performing application running in the guestroom due to bandwidth congestion or perhaps Wi-Fi interference, the AI model is trained to detect and, when possible, recommend corrective actions to restore service,” explained Richard Tatem, associate vice president, technical product development, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. “In the case of a poor TV viewing experience, the AI agent can differentiate if the issue is due to something local in the guestroom, like the HDMI cable connection, versus an on-property network impairment issue versus an external internet or satellite delivery video service issue. This information is then logged, reported, and tracked to provide faster restoration of service.”