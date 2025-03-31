LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the signing of its first Ruby Hotels properties since the acquisition of the brand in February 2025. A brand-first for Berlin, the 375-room Ruby Hotel is expected to open in early 2028, developed in partnership with real-estate investment firm, Empira Group, and operated by The Ruby Group. Marking the brand’s Danish debut, the signed Ruby Hotel in Copenhagen brings 219 guestrooms. It is set to open in early 2027 in development partnership with ECE and under the operation of The Ruby Group.

IHG’s 20th brand, Ruby Hotels, blends design and stories rooted in their cities. The brand’s “Lean Luxury” approach includes amenities ranging from brand-specific beds and showers in guestrooms created with restoration in mind to cocktails in destination 24/7 bars.

Germany is one of Europe’s largest hotel markets, with domestic consumption, inbound, and outbound travel. In 2023, there were around 490 million overnight stays in Germany, placing it in the top five in Europe. IHG is committed to expanding its footprint in Germany, one of its key markets in Europe, through growth and brand diversification.

The new Ruby Hotel in Berlin adds to IHG’s growing portfolio in Germany, where it currently operates 147 open hotels and has a further 75 in development. The hotel also joins a pipeline of properties in Berlin, including the recently signed Bristol Berlin, Vignette Collection. In Denmark, the new Ruby Hotels signing joins IHG’s open Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers property.

Karin Sheppard, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “When we acquired the Ruby Hotels brand, we saw really exciting opportunities to grow the brand both here in Europe and around the world as it meets the demands of owners and guests for a premium urban lifestyle offering. As such, we are delighted to announce our first Ruby Hotel signings, together with The Ruby Group, less than six weeks since we welcomed the brand to our portfolio.

We have seen widespread positivity and enthusiasm from our owners and investors for Ruby Hotels as they look to develop in the growing urban micro subsegment. These latest signings in Berlin and Copenhagen are strong reinforcements of the brand’s success in strategic city centre locations, and we can’t wait to see both hotels bring their style and charm to travellers in these two energetic capitals.”

Located in the Ku’damm Eck building on the Kurfürstendamm boulevard, the new Ruby Hotel in Berlin will offer guests a contemporary hospitality experience in one of Berlin’s districts. Guests staying at the hotel will explore Berlin’s history, culture, and entertainment, and enjoy a rooftop terrace on the 12th floor.

The Ruby Hotel in Copenhagen will convert an existing office space and offer public spaces, a winter garden on the ground floor, and a rooftop terrace on the top floor. The property is situated in Frederiksberg, one of Copenhagen’s districts, known for its gastronomy scene, cultural attractions, and independent boutiques.

Established in 2013, the Ruby brand currently comprises 20 hotels in major cities across Europe and has another 12 hotels under construction, all of which are set to open over the next three years. In Germany, the brand currently comprises nine hotels across Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.