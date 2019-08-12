Comfort To Open More Than One Hotel Per Week In 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md.— The Comfort hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., welcomed a new Comfort Suites just outside of Columbus, Ohio, as it announced that the brand is on pace to open more than one hotel per week this year.

The newly constructed, four-story, 84-room Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest is the latest to open as part of the brand’s multi-year transformation, featuring rooms and public spaces with a modern design, as well as the new Comfort logo. The brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. More than 40 hotels are expected to open this year in major cities, like Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego.

“With Comfort’s new look and feel, Comfort Suites makes all guests feel welcome — no matter what brings them to Marysville,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “The Comfort brand has never looked better and this property represents the best the brand has to offer. Business and leisure travelers visiting this hotel can depend on Comfort’s proven reliability, value and convenience — everything they need for a refreshing stay.”

Advertisement

“Comfort’s strong openings pace reflects the steady developer demand reinforcing the brand’s leadership in the upper midscale segment,” said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. “The ever-increasing number of updated Comfort hotels and our new-construction pipeline will allow the Comfort brand to thrive for years to come.”

The Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests with amenities that make for a warm and welcoming stay, including:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath amenities

Meeting space and catering service for up to 52 people

Open lobbies with space to work and socialize

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast

Free Wi-Fi and business centers

24-hour fitness center

100% smoke-free facilities

The Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest was developed by WB Services Construction, LLC, and represents the first Choice-branded hotel in their portfolio.

“Our Ohio roots run deep, and when the opportunity arose to develop a new hotel with great brand recognition in our home state, we had to act,” said John Weaver, project manager, WB Services. “We tapped into Choice’s decades of upper midscale leadership to bring this hotel to life and invest in our community.”