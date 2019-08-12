Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort Reopens After Renovation

Boerne, Texas – Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, which is located just outside of Boerne, Texas, will reopen October 2019 with new renovations and guest experiences, including a communal Clubhouse and newly updated guestrooms and suites.

“This is an exciting development for the resort and the community of Boerne, and I’m so impressed by what has been accomplished thanks to the dedication, passion, and creativity of our team,” said George Strait, co-owner. “My partner Tom Cusick and I fell hard for the property in 2011 because it had so much potential and embodied what the heart of Texas is all about. With the new Clubhouse, newly enhanced guestrooms, and continued operation from Northview Hotel Group, the future is bright for Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort.”

THE NEW TAPATIO SPRINGS

The main feature of the resort’s reopening is the new Clubhouse, designed by architect Nunzio DeSantis of Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects in Dallas. The new space features a modern, western design reflective of the resort’s Hill Country roots, and contemporary amenities essential to creating memorable experiences for all guests.

The new Clubhouse design has enabled Tapatio Springs to add approximately 4,000 square feet of interior function space for corporate meetings and social events, bringing the indoor total throughout the resort to more than 14,000 square feet. New spaces include The Studio (1,000 sq. ft.), a living room-like setting for executive retreats, board meetings, creative sessions and hospitality.

Other function spaces have been reconfigured or increased in size, including the Cibolo Ballroom, designed for weddings and sophisticated social events. It’s now 3,250 square feet with a dedicated 1,100-square-foot pre-function area, similarly sized private terrace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Each of the resort’s 111 guestrooms, including eight suites and the George Straite Suite, feature patios and balconies and have been refurnished with new soft goods, modern rustic décor and features inspired by the environment.

“We are very excited to be reopening the resort and bringing it back to its place as the go-to destination in Texas Hill Country for leisure and group guests,” said Caleb DuBose, managing director of Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort. “Our new Clubhouse offers an experience that our region hasn’t previously seen, and with expanded event spaces and new features indoors and out, Tapatio Springs is unquestionably the choice for the largest – as well as the most intimate – weddings and events in Hill Country. We’re so proud to come back better than ever and pleased with the efforts of our team and the support we have received from the community in rebuilding and reinvigorating Tapatio Springs.”