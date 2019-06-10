Legacy Partners To Develop Five Sleep Inn Hotels Outside of Houston

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has signed an agreement with Legacy Partners, LLC to develop five Sleep Inn hotels outside of Houston, Texas. The first hotel is slated to open in 2020. All five Houston-area Sleep Inn hotels will have four stories and 60 rooms. They will be located in Crosby, Waller, Liberty, Dayton, and Humble, Texas.

Choice Hotels has been expanding Sleep Inn across the United States and recently unveiled a new Sleep Inn logo with a cursive design and eclipsing moon against the brand’s signature purple background. Sleep Inn hotels are planned to open in top markets including the Bronx, N.Y., Oklahoma City, and Spokane, Wash.

“With more than 550 Sleep Inn properties currently open or in the pipeline worldwide, Sleep Inn continues to be a strong leader in the midscale segment that appeals to business-savvy developers and guests alike,” said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction, Choice Hotels. “The brand’s Designed to Dream prototype offers developers the lowest cost-to-build in the midscale segment, while guests love its stylish design and amenities.”

The new Texas locations are within driving distance to several major corporate headquarters in the region’s growing energy industry, including ConocoPhillips, Enterprise Products Partners, and Plains All American Pipeline. Once open, the hotels will be a short distance from leisure attractions, such as Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, and The Galleria shopping mall.

“Houston, an ever-growing city, has thriving industries in healthcare, energy, and manufacturing,” said Sazmin Momin, owner, Legacy Partners LLC. “We knew signing this agreement to develop properties with Choice was a good investment. Sleep Inn’s prototype targets both business and leisure travelers that are looking for an inviting, simple but timeless space—the ultimate ‘home away from home’.”

“We are fortunate to be given an opportunity to grow and represent Choice Hotels in communities across Houston. These properties, once completed, will be a wonderful addition to our service portfolio as a company,” said Afsha Maknojia, owner, Legacy Partners LLC.

