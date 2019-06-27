This Week’s Comings and Goings

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., has named Rachael Rothman executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1. Rothman is succeeding Bryan Perry, who is retiring from Apple in the first quarter of 2020. As Rothman starts her position, Perry will transition to chief accounting officer until his retirement.

Jeremy Bates is now a vice president for CBRE, where he will work in the agency, occupier, and regional business divisions. Bates has more than 15 years of retail and office leasing experience. He was a leader at Stark Development before joining CBRE, and his responsibilities included growing the company’s retail and office portfolio.

Choice Hotels International has appointed five corporate leaders: Megan Brumagim has been promoted to vice president, brand management, design, and compliance; Duane Hart has been hired vice president, business and analytical services; Anna Scozzafava is moving to the newly-created role of vice president of brand strategy and operations, extended stay; Anne Smith is moving to vice president of strategy and planning; and Anthony Goldstein is now regional vice president, new construction, west.

Sam Torgerson has been promoted to director of global sales for Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. Before her promotion, she was director of strategic accounts at Viceroy Snowmass in Aspen for 4 years. Prior to her time at Viceroy, Torgerson worked in sales roles at different properties for the Marriott International portfolio.

Ryan Hickey is now director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. Hickey will choose music and playlist for the company’s restaurants and hotels, as well as plan events for its portfolio, including commercial development properties and hotels like the Ironworks Hotel Indy in Indianapolis, Ind.

Virgin Hotels is welcoming three new executives as the company expands its portfolio and pipeline through the United States and Latin American markets; Vanessa Mange is the new director of development; Lena Sotnick is now director of food and beverage marketing; and Bobbie Mesa is the new director of people.

The Ivy Hotel has named Wayne Leming Chicago regional director of operations, where he will run property management and operational teams. Leming first became a general manager when he was just 21-years-old.

John D’Angelo is now general manager of the Grand Hyatt Nashville, operated by Dimension Development. D’Angelo has Grand Hyatt experience, most recently serving as resort manager for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. He also worked at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

The Hilton Des Moines Downtown by IEC Hotel Corporation and Hilton Management Services is welcoming Dan Carlino to lead operations as general manager. He will also be responsible for the hotel’s connection to the Iowa Events Center. Carlino has been with Hilton since 1996, working in Hilton properties across the United States.

Dant Hirsch has been named general manager of the Six Senses New York, a Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas property slated to open in 2020. As the general manager of the first Six Senses hotel in North America, Hirsch will help the property plan for opening. He was most recently general manager for The Dominick New York.

New general manager Shelley Meszoly will oversee operations, sales, and guest relations for the 21c Museum Hotels property in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meszoly has more than 25 years of executive hospitality experience, and she was most recently regional director of sales and marketing for Fairmont Southampton in the Bermuda and Caribbean region.

The Tremont House, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, is welcoming hotel manager Frank Kastelz to supervise teams and day-to-day operations. In addition to his new position, Kastelz is the complex food and beverage director for Hotel Galvez & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel. For both properties, he will manage culinary departments and leadership teams.

Troy Batten is the new executive chef for Hotel Terra Jackson Hole and Teton Mount Lodge & Spa’s Spur Catering and Spur Restaurant & Bar. Both properties are owned by Nobel House Hotels & Resorts. Batten will lead the hotels’ modernized catering programs and grow the properties’ culinary menus.

The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton, has appointed Anthony Clark executive chef of its Patagōn restaurant and culinary outlets. Clark will support menu growth and creativity to drive the property’s culinary program. During his career, Clark worked at many hotel restaurants and served as the executive chef for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Piers Smyth is now director of restaurants and beverage for theWit Hotel in Chicago, Ill., where he will focus on making new, simple drinks with complex flavors in an approachable way for its restaurant and bar concepts. Before theWit, Smyth was director of food and beverage for Hotel Julian’s About Last Knife restaurant.

The Harpeth, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., has named Kimberly Elder director of sales and William Friedrichs director of food and beverage. Elder will be responsible for sales and business growth strategies, and Friedrichs will grow culinary concepts for the property’s food and beverage programming.

The Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown by AHC+Hospitality executive team has four new leaders: Christi VanHeulen is the new sales and events manager; Haleigh Wright is now assistant general manager; Jason Denick is the new rooms operations manager; and Joe Goudie is now food and beverage operations manager.

Planning to open in August 2019, the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown has announced David Noel general manager and Tara Wurtz director of sales and marketing. Noel will direct operations, accommodations, events, and meetings, and Wurtz will implement revenue goals and build brand awareness.

J Street Hospitality has named Mark McDermott chief investment officer, a new position for the company. McDermott will manage capital strategy and new and existing investments for in this position. He has worked for companies including CBRE, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, and Metromedia Restaurant Group during his 25-year career.

Paula Shawber is the new project coordinator and Charles Bowman is now project engineer for Frampton Construction Company, LLC, which plans, supports, and develops construction services. While Shawber will assist the project management team, Bowman will provide field supervision of daily project activities.

