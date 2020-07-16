Columbia Hospitality Creates Executive Search Program

SEATTLE — Columbia Hospitality is introducing an executive recruitment program designed to identify and connect highly skilled and qualified candidates with businesses in the hospitality industry. The hospitality management and consulting company’s specialized Executive Search Program will use a hands-on approach to executive recruitment, managing the full process to ensure proper evaluation of business needs, and oversee candidate correspondence as well as vetting, negotiations, and more.

The Executive Search Program is led by Columbia Hospitality’s People & Culture team, which has placed more than 6,000 individuals during a period when the organization increased its portfolio by more than 350 percent. Since the Executive Search Program began, the People & Culture team has earned a 100 percent placement rate; 80 percent of all placements are still employed.

“We are incredibly excited to officially announce the new Executive Search Program as a way of supporting the hospitality industry,” said Greg Prescott, director of people strategy spearheading the program. “The goal of this program is to source the best hospitality talent from across the globe in order to bring significant value to each of our clients.”

With an emphasis on talent as a business’s primary asset, this national program relies on Columbia Hospitality’s more than 25 years of experience, partnerships, and relationships to find successful placements. The program considers each business’s goals and challenges before building appropriate frameworks for compensation and retention so as to attract and place top leaders.

