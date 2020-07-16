This Week’s Comings and Goings

Ramesh Sadhwani, executive vice president of hotel operations and general manager of Wynn Las Vegas, will retire effective July 31. Over the span of his 40-year career in luxury hospitality, Sadhwani has led hotel operations for Wynn Las Vegas, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, and Caesars Palace.

Devin Mahoney is the new chief enthusiast and general manager of the upcoming Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town in Arizona, which is slated to open in September. Mahoney has more than 16 years of experience opening new hotels in major markets along the West Coast and has held a number of GM and leadership positions within the Kimpton Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

The Kimpton Brice Hotel in Savannah, Ga., appointed Xavier Etcheberrigaray as general manager, where he will oversee operations at the 145-room property, including hiring decisions, guest services, and budgets. Most recently, Etcheberrigaray was hotel manager of the Westin Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort managed by HEI.

Brooke Traeger-Tumsaroch has joined Interior Image Group (IIG), an interior design, branding, and procurement services firm, as studio director and principal, where she will oversee all projects from concept to completion. Her client roster will include global brands such as Marriott and Hilton, in addition to other hotel companies.

Slated to open in August, Renaissance Milwaukee West announced several new appointments. As general manager, Vik Khokhar brings more than two decades of industry experience in luxury and lifestyle hotels to his new role, most recently as director of hotel operations of the Renaissance Chicago Downtown. Chantal Bazzoni-Boncher, the hotel’s new director of sales and marketing, will lead the sales and catering department in generating top-line revenue growth and business for the hotel and restaurant. As director of beverage and food outlets, Michael Laughran will oversee all on-property dining aspects, including the lobby lounge, market dining, in-room dining program, as well as the operations of the adjacent restaurant, Eldr+Rime. Executive Chef Gary Baca comes to Milwaukee and Eldr+Rime from Chicago’s western suburbs, most recently at Michael Jordan’s Steak House. Executive Sous Chef Alex Lyskowicz joins the team after previously serving as the executive chef at the Iron Horse Hotel.

