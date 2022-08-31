Circa Resort & Casino Opens Meetings and Convention Spaces

LAS VEGAS—Circa Resort & Casino’s 35,000-square-foot meeting and convention space is now open. The facility marks the second phase of development for the downtown Las Vegas resort, providing meeting planners tech-forward options to book events, galas, meetings, and more off the Strip.

Circa’s meeting spaces offer audio and visual capabilities and customizable rooms for up to 1,000 guests. With a ballroom, breakout, and banquet rooms, adjacent pre-function space, and a 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace, the spaces are outfitted to complement Circa’s design motifs.

“As the meetings and events industries continue to ramp up after the pandemic, we are thrilled to introduce our incredible facilities to downtown Las Vegas,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “It has always been our intention to add this to Circa’s repertoire, and we look forward to kicking off our first series of events in September.”

Equipped with technology, environmental measures have been implemented including LED lighting and controlled HVAC systems that adjust temperatures to changing ecosystems. Additional technological offerings include 16K LU laser projectors, retractable screens, audio tie lines, patchable ethernet lines, strands of patchable single mode fiber in pairs on LC connectors, quad outlets, and LED screens. The facility also has a freight elevator to transport large vehicles and displays directly to the third floor. A full kitchen is dedicated to Circa’s convention area.

Sasha Lee, Circa’s director of sales, said, “When creating these spaces, we kept meeting planners in mind with details such as flexible room sizes, in-house IT to maintain lower costs, and a large elevator for easy load out. We are so pleased with how the area turned out and proud to introduce Las Vegas’ newest convention area.”

Circa’s meetings and conventions facility was designed by JCJ Architecture with the original design concept from Steelman Partners.

Circa’s event offerings were planned with adaptability in mind, accommodating multiple configurations and combination seating to support meeting planners’ needs. Continuing the property’s tradition of honoring Las Vegas’ history, each of the five main meeting spaces is named after Las Vegas motels from past eras:

Galaxy: The largest of Circa’s meeting rooms, Galaxy shares its name with the short-lived Galaxy Motel. Four adjoining meeting rooms have 14,456 square feet and a 1,677-square-foot outdoor terrace. It was designed to be able to host events with a large LED screen, built-in audio-visual capabilities, full rigging, and a partition wall that opens the ballroom to the pre-function spaces.

Starlite: Opened in the 1950s and still operating today, Starlite became popular due to its star-themed rooms during the height of the Space Age. Starlite spans 3,572 square feet across three rooms and includes built-in audio-visual, full rigging, and access to pre-function spaces.

Carousel: Circa sits on the site formerly home to the Carousel, a casino where guests could dine for 96 cents. Carousel offers 1,651 square feet across three rooms and has built-in audio-visual and access to pre-function spaces.

Ambassador: Beginning as apartments in the 1930s and remaining open as a motel through 2007, the Ambassador vintage sign can still be seen at downtown Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful festival. Circa’s two Ambassador meeting areas can be paired together for a total of 1,055 square feet with built-in audio-visual and access to pre-function spaces.

La Concha: Described as “The Jetsons meets coffee shop,” La Concha Motel was built on a shoestring budget and remained open for 45 years. Circa’s La Concha room has 920 square feet and built-in audio-visual capabilities and access to pre-function spaces.

Bonanza Office: The Bonanza Office is named after the Bonanza Casino, which is now Bally’s on the Strip. The hard-walled office has 192 square feet of private space.

Circa Resort & Casino also is home to a multitude of meeting options across the property, including suites, the resort’s 60th-floor cocktail lounge, restaurants, and entertainment areas.