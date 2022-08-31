Reltio’s SaaS Platform Integrates With Radisson Hotel Group

REDWOOD CITY, California—Radisson Hotel Group has selected Reltio’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the group’s enterprise data, business transformation, and customers’ experiences.

Radisson Hotel Group will implement Reltio’s platform to consolidate the group’s data in real time across its hotels. By deploying the Reltio platform, Radisson Hotel Group will work on data quality, particularly around reporting. It will also work on its data workflows across the organization, which will help improve its business performance while reducing workloads. By ensuring consistent master data, Radisson Hotel Group can leverage accurate, consistent, and comprehensive information to improve the service for its customers.

“At the heart of Radisson Hotel Group is our brand promise, Every Moment Matters. It is how we do business and who we are at the core,” said Nouman Ali, senior director, global data governance and MDM. “Data plays a crucial role in enhancing and personalizing our customers’ experiences. Reltio is a key partner as we embark on our digital transformation initiative. Reltio’s cloud-native solution gives us the trusted, high-quality data we need—in real time—to deliver truly memorable moments for our guests.”

Radisson Hotel Group’s family of brands can be found in more than 120 countries with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development.

“The breadth of Radisson Hotel Group’s enterprise application system architecture, which expands across many hotel chains and operational units, requires a need for accurate, timely data that can help deliver an even better customer experience and drive business outcomes,” said Manish Sood, CEO, founder, and chairman of Reltio. “That’s where we help—the Reltio platform combines all of Radisson Hotel Group’s data sources into one, from loyalty to transactions to preferences—giving it a 360-degree view of its customers. We are thrilled to have Radisson Hotel Group as a partner, and to help accelerate the value of its data.”