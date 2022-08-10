5 Things to Make Hotel Meetings More Accessible

5 Get feedback from those with disabilities.

One of the best ways hoteliers can improve their service to meeting attendees with disabilities is simply to ask them about their onsite experience. “Ask attendees, how can we help you? What can we do to make the experience better? Because not every blind person has the same experience or wants the same thing, but probably a very high percentage is the same. There might be little tweaks here and there,” says Cutchins. Aldrich suggests asking, “Is there anything that’s hard for you to navigate, whether it’s technology or with the physical space?” Even hotel employees with disabilities can be a touchstone for these types of concerns so that accessibility can ultimately be improved for guests.