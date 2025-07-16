Finance & DevelopmentMy Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner Opens in Garner, North Carolina
My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner Opens in Garner, North Carolina

By LODGING Staff
My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner
Photo Credit: My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner in Garner, North Carolina, the brand’s third property in the state. The hotel is owned by TGC Garner LLC. TGC Group developed the property, its fifth My Place hotel, all of which are managed by TGC Hospitality Management. It was designed by The Richardson Design Group.

My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner offers guests easy access to major employers, city amenities, and local attractions, including Lake Benson Park and the White Deer Park & Nature Center, while the city is 10 minutes from Raleigh, a hub for education, technology, and the arts.

“We are thrilled to bring a My Place Hotel to Garner, NC, a community experiencing remarkable growth and opportunity,” said Nick Esterline, TGC Group president and founder. “Garner’s rapid development, strategic location near Raleigh, and strong demand for extended-stay accommodations make it an ideal fit for our expansion. We look forward to serving the needs of business and leisure travelers in this vibrant market.”

My Place Hotel-Raleigh/Garner is a new-build property with 63 rooms. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers extended-stay amenities, such as a full kitchen, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market, on-site laundry, and a computer with printing services. Guests can also enjoy a grilling pavilion.

“We chose to build a My Place Hotel in Garner, North Carolina, because it’s a community on the rise. With its rapid population growth, strategic location just minutes from Raleigh, and expanding economic and infrastructure development, Garner is becoming a key destination for business and leisure travelers alike,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and chief executive officer of My Place Hotels. “The town’s welcoming atmosphere, affordability, and strong demand for extended-stay options made it the perfect fit for our next My Place Hotel, especially given the limited extended-stay inventory in the area, creating a unique opportunity to meet an underserved need.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

