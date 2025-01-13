Choice Hotels Launches Campaign for California Wildfire Relief

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced a campaign benefitting the American Red Cross relief efforts to help people impacted by the 2025 California wildfires. Choice Privileges members’ donations to the Red Cross will now be eligible for a match from Choice Hotels of up to $25,000.

“We are committed to supporting the communities affected by the wildfires in California. By matching donations, we hope to amplify the impact of our members’ generosity and provide much-needed assistance to those in need,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands and chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International.

Additional donations may come from Choice Hotels associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company’s corporate charity donation matching program.

In November 2024, Choice Hotels, its associates, and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program donated a total of over $160,000 toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.