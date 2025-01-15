Stefan Mühle, VP, regional managing director, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, has significant experience in the certification process for both Green Key Global and Green Seal. He shared tips with LODGING for hoteliers going through sustainability certification programs in general, including preparing for recertification.

Initial Assessment

Obtain and thoroughly review the certifying organization’s guidelines, as each has specific criteria across various categories (e.g., energy, water, waste, materials, community engagement). Divide the criteria into actionable tasks, assigning each area of focus to relevant team members or departments.

Conduct an internal audit to compare your current operations against the certification’s requirements. Identify any gaps where you fall short of the standards. Based on the gap analysis, prioritize areas that require immediate action.

Develop a clear timeline leading up to the assessment, ensuring that all improvements or adjustments are completed before the initial audit.

Form a dedicated “Green Team” that includes key stakeholders from various departments responsible for implementing and monitoring sustainability initiatives. Determine a team leader and designate team members to focus on specific areas of the assessment, such as energy management, water conservation, or waste reduction.

Most sustainability certifications require thorough documentation. Gather and organize the following: Utility bills (energy, water, waste) for at least 12 months prior to the assessment. Records of any renovations, upgrades, or maintenance related to sustainability. Supplier certifications for ethically sourced or sustainable products (e.g., organic, fair trade, local sourcing).

Develop training sessions for staff across all departments to ensure they are aware of the property’s sustainability goals and practices.

Maintain open communication with the certifying organization. Build a close working relationship with your project manager, and if any requirements are unclear, ask for clarification early on to avoid confusion later in the process. Understanding the nuances of the certification’s requirements can help prevent any missteps during the assessment.

Preparing for Audit

Ensure that all documentation related to sustainable upgrades is easily accessible, including: Receipts and invoices for materials and equipment. Specifications or certifications for sustainable products. Contracts or documentation from contractors verifying the installation of these systems.

Have ready any data on energy use, water consumption, waste management, and other key metrics before and after the renovations. Being able to show a clear before-and-after comparison will demonstrate tangible improvements.

Ensure that all relevant staff—especially those in engineering, housekeeping, and food & beverage—are well-trained on the new sustainability procedures and systems. Auditors may speak with staff to assess how well they understand sustainability protocols.

Keep up-to-date records of energy, water, and waste data, ideally for at least a year before the audit. Many certifications require proof of sustained operational performance.

Use industry-standard tools to benchmark your property’s energy, water, and waste performance. This will help you compare your results with similar properties and identify areas for further improvement if needed.

Go over the specific requirements of the certification program and ensure full compliance in all areas. Whether it’s energy efficiency, water conservation, or waste reduction, double-check that each aspect of the certification’s criteria has been met.

Certification guidelines can change over time, so ensure you are referencing the latest criteria for your specific program.

Before the audit, make sure you’re clear on what the certification body will require. This may involve sending documentation in advance or preparing specific data sets.

Some certification bodies offer preparatory support or checklists. Use them to ensure no detail is overlooked.

Preparing for Recertification

Conduct regular internal audits: Don’t wait for the recertification process to conduct sustainability audits. Regularly review your sustainability metrics and identify areas for improvement. This keeps you on track and ensures there are no surprises during recertification.

Engage with certification bodies: Stay in regular contact with the certification body/project manager to ensure you’re aware of any changes in the criteria. Many organizations offer resources and guidance to prepare for recertification.

Continuous employee training: Sustainability goals should be embedded into the hotel’s daily operations. Refresher training can help keep everyone aligned with the hotel’s sustainability targets, ensuring consistent performance over time.

Budget for future sustainability upgrades, so you can implement new technologies or practices as required by updated certification standards.