Rebel Hotel Company Launches Renegade Hotels

By LODGING Staff
NEW YORK, New York—Rebel Hotel Company announced the launch of Renegade Hotels, a new focus-service division designed for a new generation of travelers who want authenticity, efficiency, and style. The new division blends operational rigor with Rebel’s style, which offers a highly personalized approach to management.

The division will debut with the transition of Fairfield Inn Clovis, Comfort Inn Clovis, and the to-be-built Hyatt Place Clovis, marking the beginning of a fast-growing portfolio that will include at least three hotels within the first 30 days of launch.

“Select-service hotels are everywhere, but few operators dare to look beyond the standard playbook,” said Brian Sparacino, president and chief executive officer of Rebel Hotel Company. “Renegade exists for owners who are done settling. We’re bringing the same independent mindset and performance-first approach that built Rebel’s success into a segment overdue for change.”

Renegade is an extension of Rebel’s approach, designed to meet the needs of real estate owners seeking flexibility, stronger results, and better guest experiences. Operating independently under the Rebel umbrella, Renegade will continue to grow in partnership with owners seeking a creative, strategically nimble alternative to other third-party operators.

