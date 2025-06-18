PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels accelerated growth globally with nearly 100 new hotels welcomed in the first half of 2025. The new hotels introduced this year are in high-demand destinations such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific—aligning with traveler interests and trends like cultural discovery, wellness, and outdoor adventure.

BWH Hotels has achieved this level of growth by prioritizing both domestic and international development, contributing to its emergence as the second-largest independent soft branding company in the world. The company continues to build its development pipeline, which has more than 200 hotels and 15,000 keys. These new conversions and pipeline support the five-year “North Star” goal of achieving 5,000 hotels globally. This growth is furthered by the brand’s two loyalty programs, Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards, which deliver strong value to returning guests and hotel owners.

“The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of transformative for BWH Hotels. We’ve not just added hotels; we’ve strategically expanded our footprint, igniting our growth trajectory worldwide. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our partners and hoteliers, who share our vision for unparalleled hospitality,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotels. “As we surge toward our goal of 5,000 hotels, we’re not just meeting the steady demand for travel; we’re anticipating it, innovating within it, and creating exceptional experiences that will redefine the future of hospitality. Our commitment extends beyond growth; it’s about driving lasting value for our owners and building a truly global legacy.”

New Properties

BWH Hotels has strengthened the portfolios across its 18 brands, with the luxury and upscale segments achieving growth, with additions including Soul Spring Sanctuary, WorldHotels Crafted Collection, in Xochitepec, Mexico; Wenlan Hotel, WorldHotels Elite Collection, in Northern Hangzhou, China; Best Western Premier Hidden Hills Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey; The Dextro, BW Premier Collection, in San Diego; Shades, Orakai Cheonggyesan Hotel, BW Premier Collection, in Seoul, South Korea; Best Western Port Lincoln in Port Lincoln, Australia; and Melrose at Seabrook, BW Signature Collection, in Seabrook, Texas. The brand also introduced its first entry in the glamping accommodation category with Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels Crafted Collection, outside of Zion National Park in Virgin, Utah.

Growth in the Middle East

BWH Hotels has made strides toward its global growth goals by expanding in regions like the Middle East, where government investment in tourism complements rising demand in luxury and business travel options. As BWH Hotels moves closer to its goal of reaching 70 properties in the Middle East by 2027, it marked a milestone this year by signing eight new additions in 2025 to date, including WorldHotels King Road, Jeddah; The Pearl of Africa, WorldHotels Luxury Collection, in Kampala, Uganda; Best Western Premier, Riyadh; and Best Western Premier Madinah Hotel, Madinah. These landmark hotels join the BWH Hotels portfolio in the region, which also includes the WorldHotels Crafted Sunflower Resort, AlUla; the contemporary Aiden Shades Hotel, Jeddah; the Best Western Plus Hotel, Makkah (opening Summer 2025); and the Executive Residency Al by Best Western Shafa Hotel, Jeddah (opening Winter 2025).

Emerging Categories

BWH is driving growth in emerging hotel categories that cater to modern travelers and developer needs, evidenced by the: