ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. released a free resource for its hotel owners: Your Key to Profit. Launching in Q4 2022, the new platform will centralize Choice’s proprietary tools in an on-demand, mobile-friendly system.

“Choice Hotels’ award-winning tools, capabilities, and expert advice from revenue management consultants enable franchise owners to quickly execute the right pricing strategy and effectively reach our target customers, which is critical in this inflationary environment. Our enduring pledge to help franchise owners not only succeed but thrive in the marketplace is our driving focus,” said John Bonds, senior vice president, enterprise operations and technology, Choice Hotels.

The Your Key to Profit platform will be accessible from choiceADVANTAGE—the company’s property management system—and includes a portal with frequently used franchise resources, including:

Profitability benchmarking tools, such as Hot Stats. Choice Hotels owners will also have access to Choice’s channel-mix calculators, budget templates, hiring resources, and vendor information through the new platform.

The Profit Playbook is a hub with tools, resources, best practices, and professional services to provide insights on what drives profits.

Revenue management resources, including ChoiceMAX, are designed to help owners more effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory.

Choice University is the company’s learning platform with training modules that franchise owners can access to help refine their leadership skills, hotel operations, and more.

The new system’s capabilities also make it easier for existing owners to connect with the company’s area directors, a field-based team of hotel operations experts who support owner profitability by providing consultation to help owners increase their operating efficiencies for a better return on their investment. The Your Key to Profit platform will include a brand-new interactive message board for owners to share best practices with their peers.