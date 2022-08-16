ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. launched a new process for business travelers to book rooms at over 5,000 domestic properties through its new Choice Direct Pay program. With this new offering, corporate customers can make reservations for their employees and guests at multiple Choice hotels with their company being billed directly through a single, centralized invoice.

In addition to simplifying the billing process system-wide, the Choice Direct Pay program enables business travelers to:

Make a single payment for all stays at all hotels through weekly consolidated invoicing.

Download and manage their invoice data through their dedicated portal.

Add project costs and department codes to bills to further simplify their reconciliation process.

Contact customer support to help with their enrollment process, check the status of payments and invoices, and resolve issues with charges.

Maintain access to their existing negotiated and chainwide rates by entering their Choice-issued CID.

Search for participating hotels and book through their preferred channel.

Offer the ability for guests to adjust stay dates on property.

“From the flagship Comfort brand and the upscale Cambria Hotels, beloved by modern travelers, to our growing lineup of extended stay offerings, ensuring today’s business travelers have access to the right accommodations in the right markets for their corporate travel is key,” said Chad Fletcher, vice president, global sales at Choice Hotels. “Fundamental to this approach is equipping travel managers with the tools and resources they need to better serve these corporate clients. Choice Direct Pay streamlines what has traditionally been an onerous process across the industry, further underscoring Choice’s commitment to building on its leading value proposition for guests and corporate customers alike.”

To participate in Choice Direct Pay, corporate customers would sign up for the program, after which users will receive customized enrollment links through TreviPay.

Choice Direct Pay builds on several investments made by the company for its technology solutions to meet owners’ and customers’ corporate travel needs, including Virtual Pay and the Group Management Platform.