Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Falls Slightly With Labor Day Calendar Shift
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Falls Slightly With Labor Day Calendar Shift

By LODGING Staff
september 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Labor Day calendar shift, U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week and showed weakened comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 10, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 4-10, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 61.7 percent (down 11.2 percent)
ADR: $146.80 (up10.6 percent)
RevPAR: $90.50 (down 1.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.5 percent to 59.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 34.1 percent to $175.85).

San Francisco (down 39.6 percent to $137.61) and Washington, D.C. (down 39.6 percent to $84.92), matched for the steepest RevPAR decline over 2019.

Previous articleChoice Hotels International Announces New Owner Resource
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

Choice Hotels International Announces New Owner Resource

LODGING Staff -
Technology

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Releases U.S. and Canadian Mobile Tipping Solution

LODGING Staff -