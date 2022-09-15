STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Falls Slightly With Labor Day Calendar Shift

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Labor Day calendar shift, U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week and showed weakened comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 10, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 4-10, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 61.7 percent (down 11.2 percent)

ADR: $146.80 (up10.6 percent)

RevPAR: $90.50 (down 1.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.5 percent to 59.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 34.1 percent to $175.85).

San Francisco (down 39.6 percent to $137.61) and Washington, D.C. (down 39.6 percent to $84.92), matched for the steepest RevPAR decline over 2019.