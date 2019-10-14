Chesapeake Hospitality Names Chris Green President and CEO

Greenbelt, Md. – Chesapeake Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company, announced today Chris Green, chief commercial officer, has been named president and CEO effective immediately. Kim Sims, the company’s current president has been named chairman of the Board. The announcement was made at the start of the company’s 2019 leadership summit in Baltimore.

“I am greatly humbled and honored to have been selected to lead one of the most respected third-party hotel management companies,” said Green. “When I started with Chesapeake 20 years ago I remember thinking I had just landed the greatest job ever. Fast forward to today, I still feel that way.”

Green has more than 25 years of successful hospitality operations experience including nearly twenty with Chesapeake. Under his leadership, he has grown the company’s footprint significantly, evolved its platform for clients, and delivered industry-leading financial results across a wide range of markets and hospitality concepts.

As Green assumes his new role, Sims will become chairman of the Board. He will remain involved in the strategy of the company and asset acquisition.

“I have had the privilege of working with Kim Sims as he has led Chesapeake to our greatest successes with a relentless focus on our core values and proprietary management systems,” said Green. “I will have big shoes to fill as we continue forward, but with the support of our amazing team I know that Chesapeake will remain a leader in our industry. We are steadfast in our vision of being the absolute best management company—not the biggest—with our pursuit of market-leading success in possibility.”

Sims passed the torch to Green during the company’s opening remarks during its two-day immersive leadership event.

“Chris has been instrumental on where we are today—he is a tremendous leader and an even better person. He is absolutely the right professional to drive us forward into our brighter than ever future.”