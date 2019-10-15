Demand for talent is steadily growing across the board from data analysts to customer service professionals, and delivery drivers are needed to keep up with 24/7 on-demand service. U.S. employers expect the hiring pace to remain positive in Q4 2019, with hiring intentions improving one percentage point compared to a year ago, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey of more than 11,500 employers.

Employers in leisure and hospitality reported the strongest industry outlook in Q4 at +27 percent as consumers continue to spend, and in a tight labor market, these employers can no longer rely on a spot market for talent. As acute talent shortages continue to escalate, the leisure and hospitality industry is now competing with the gig economy to attract candidates who are seeking on-demand work that will fit in with their lifestyle.

Cultivate Communities of Talent Outside the Organization

Hospitality employers have long understood the need for flexible schedules for employees, and prioritizing workplace flexibility with technology will enable managers and associates to collaborate effectively in scheduling. When the need arises to complement existing skills, fill gaps for short-term projects, or quickly find external expertise, hotels need to borrow talent, including contractors or temporary workers.

The industry is seeing a dramatic rise in skilled workers who prefer to maintain a flexible schedule. Eighty-seven percent of all candidates are open to NextGen Work, which includes part-time, contingent, contract, freelance, or temporary.

For hospitality managers in the United States, the pursuit in obtaining talent is as competitive as ever. To attract the brightest and best, employers need to develop an attractive employer brand and demonstrate that they can offer schedule flexibility, options to better blend work and home, and opportunities to develop skills.

Seek Adjacent Skills

In a climate of high employment and technological change, a just-in-time approach won’t be enough to acquire the talent required for a successful business. Employers should start purposefully mapping out skill needs and identify candidates with adjacent skills that are closely connected and can be adapted to new roles.

In job postings, focus on training and career development to show how employees can upskill and earn more. Start by clearly outlining what opportunities you have in your company for employees to adapt and apply their skills, then seek out and sponsor employees who have high learnability, as well as the desire to grow and adapt in their role.

If You Can’t Buy Skills, Build Them

Opportunities to “upskill” matters to employees. Four out of five millennials would change jobs for a role with the same pay, but offered more training opportunities. At the same time, 93 percent of millennials are willing to spend their own time or money on further training.

In a tight labor market, employers must work hard to attract workers with a strong employee value proposition, clear purpose, and attractive culture. Otherwise, they will need to be prepared to pay a premium with beneﬁts, wages, or other perks. An environment of low unemployment and talent shortages can drive up wages and attrition, while implementing cost savings measures upfront can help pay in the long run to attract skilled candidates.

As it becomes more difficult to find top talent, now is the time to hire strategically to solve this nationwide talent shortage.