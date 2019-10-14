Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. – Terranea, a Los Angeles oceanfront luxury resort, is continuing its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its associates as the only independent hotel signatory to the AHLA 5-Star Promise initiative. Launched in the Fall of 2018, the 5-Star Promise commits hotel management companies to developing enhanced policies, conducting training programs, and using external resources to help prevent and address sexual harassment, assault, and employee safety. The initiative also includes a pledge to implement advanced Employee Safety Devices (ESDs) by the end of 2020.

Terranea’s Personal Protection Alarm (PPA) System, developed in partnership with Kinetic Global, consists of a wearable button that, when pressed three times, activates an electronic alarm that sends information on the employee’s location to the Security Control Room and the cellphones held by the Safety & Security Team.

The movements of the employee are updated in real time on all devices while the system simultaneously tracks the response and movements of those personnel answering the alert. Terranea’s installation of the system is the most extensive to date in California.

“We are committed to the protection and security of our guests and associates and believe periodic evaluations such as these reinforce our goal to be safety-centric and a pacesetter in the area of workplace security,” said Terri A. Haack, president of Terranea. “Care and concern for associates, guests, and the environment have always been central to our core values of sustainable service excellence. These values have translated into our exceptional safety record and retention rate, a high percentage of return visitors to the resort, and a thriving ecosystem on the Palos Verdes Peninsula a decade after our opening.”

Terranea has taken additional initiatives to further enhance operations, culture, and associate safety. This includes an independent assessment of its safety and security programs, as well as training seminars by outside experts on sexual harassment, self-defense, and human trafficking recognition and deterrence.

Over the last year, Terranea conducted a comprehensive assessment of emerging PPA technologies in an effort to further enhance associate safety. This comparative analysis examined competing options, with an emphasis on finding the tool best-suited to an expansive coastal resort like Terranea. On October 7, 2019, the PPA system became operational at Terranea, more than one year ahead of the 5-Star Promise Initiative schedule.

“We’re proud of the hotel industry’s efforts and are encouraged to see our industry come together in an unprecedented way to make our employees feel safer at work. Hotels have been investing in employee and guest safety for decades, working with experts to continuously update protocols and procedures that keep both employees and guests safe,” said Katherine Lugar, who was the president and CEO of AHLA at the launch of the program. “Safety is a never-ending challenge, and the hotel industry is highly committed to be part of the solution. Protecting our employees—as well the millions of guests who stay in American hotel rooms each day—is critically important to our industry.”