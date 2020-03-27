One of the oldest surviving buildings in Savannah, Ga., is now The Drayton Hotel. The property combines luxury with casual and historic design elements, creating the aesthetic of an old Savannah home. Dating back to the 1890s, the building recently underwent a careful restoration to reflect the property’s history, the neighborhood’s culture, and travelers’ modernized needs.

Staying true to Savannah, The Drayton Hotel adopts the town’s classic Victorian architecture and traditions. With 50 guestrooms and suites, each living space has cityside views of Savannah and its City Hall. The property’s public spaces are in the likeness of Savannah, too. St. Neo’s is an American seafood brassiere and oyster bar with southern flare. On the property’s rooftop, guests can view City Hall while sipping beverages, and the Cocktail Bar is an intimate entertainment lounge. The Drawing Room can host private dinners, meetings, and parties, and has hand-painted murals and custom chandeliers. Off the Drawing Room is the Living Room, the property’s lobby, which uses natural lighting, plant life, and décor much like that of a Savannah home.

Before becoming The Drayton Hotel, the property was an office building. While there were some challenges that lead interior designer and founder of global firm nemaworkshop, Anurag Nema, and his team faced when creating the hotel’s interior, Nema says, “One of the good things about working in a building like this one is that you already have a lot of character to work with. The building is very impressive and had so much character—from its interior heights to the beautiful details of the exterior. The historic area has good inspiration points to bring into the building.”