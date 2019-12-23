Oceana, a 70-suite luxury hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., recently underwent a $30 million renovation, readying the hotel for the elevated expectations of today’s travelers. Involving updates to the entire hotel, the renovation turned a spotlight on Oceana’s beachy-elegant aesthetic to give guests a peek into authentic Southern California living.

The design incorporates vibrant colors and artwork that represents the locale, not just in guestrooms, but also in the property’s guest-exclusive dining establishments. Oceana’s suites have seaside and Santa Monica views, adding to the residential beach-house mood that the property exudes. The suites were designed to pair old Hollywood glamour and seaside relaxation to a chic and stylish effect. Oceana guests also have access to an outdoor courtyard, swimming pool, indoor-outdoor restaurant, fitness studio, and spa.

Alexandra Landy, senior vice president of JRK Property Holdings, Inc., which owns the hotel, says, “The recent redesign at Oceana left no stone unturned when it comes to service and design aesthetic, resulting in a transformation that far exceeds the scope of an ordinary hotel renovation and instead is more reminiscent of a luxury beach residence. We felt that a hotel this unique and special was ready for over-the-top, yet tasteful, upgrades.”

Advertisement

REFINED COLORS

“Oceana’s elegant traditional aesthetic has been accented with strong contemporary design elements,” Landy says. “Designer Anna Busta selected and designed traditional in-style high-end furnishings and devised a finishes palette rich with soft ivories, silvers, blues, accent-blackened steel and gold metal, an extensive variety of wood finishes, and strong geometric patterns.”

NAUTICAL NOOK

“The décor is a soft palette of pastels inspired by the incredible sunsets that you can experience from the restaurant windows every evening,” Landy says, adding, “The dining nook—like the entire property—has a tasteful, beach-like design that highlights its location but also provides a modern feel.”

GUEST EXCLUSIVITY

All of Oceana’s dining options are guest-exclusive. Guests are also welcome to rent the private dining nook, which, as Landy says, “can be the perfect location for both a scheduled dinner or a small business meeting.”

RESTAURANT QUALITY

Oceana’s Chef Raphael Lunetta—who is well-known in Santa Monica—runs the property’s culinary program. Landy adds that he “curated a special menu for Oceana guests that combines local Californian flavors with some comfort food favorites.”

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates