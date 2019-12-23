5 A Time to Optimize Portfolios

“Optimism for perpetual gains is being replaced by caution, but hotel owners can also use this time to optimize their portfolios,” Finocchiaro added. “The environment is ripe for owners to refinance debt in order to free up equity in the backdrop of a low-interest-rate environment.”

Finocchiaro concluded that despite the likely economic challenges, the hotel industry should withstand the impending recession, predicted by many to begin over the next year. “Smart hotel owners who planned accordingly should be especially well-poised to weather a recession assuming they’ve used the time since the last recession to create strong portfolios and contingency plans.”