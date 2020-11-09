3 David Kong, President and CEO, BWH Hotel Group

David Kong, president and CEO of BWH Hotel Group, on surviving the current crisis:

“The banks are not in the position to lend money to failing small businesses, so many do not qualify for loans. The PPP program provides relief, but in many ways, it’s just a mandate. It’s really not sufficient for our industry. It’s a very expensive undertaking and the loans are huge. The payroll from the PPP is helpful, but it’s really not enough. The recovery is only going to be possible if the industry can survive and the ability to recover is based on governmental help.”