Amadeus: Travelers Are Seeking Experiences Enriched by Technology

By LODGING Staff

Research from Amadeus explored what travelers seek from a trip and how technology can bring those ambitions to fruition. The report, Travel Dreams, draws on input from 6,000 travelers from the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to understand how they choose where to visit, how they want to book, and what factors most impact a trip once they are on the road.

The study finds that two-thirds of hotel guests (63 percent) are willing to pay extra for features such as a specific view or floor, to have an Xbox in their room, or to have local attractions added to their package. The research shows these features could add around 12 percent to the average daily rate (ADR) charged by the hotel, which could increase revenues by over $5,300 per room, per year, for an average mid-range hotel chain looking to sell these extra features.

The channels now driving travel are changing too. Social media ads and travel influencers have risen the most in influence in the last five years, while newspapers, in-person travel agents, and TV ads are all seeing fluctuations in importance as a source of inspiration for a traveler’s next destination.

Leisure travelers want the personal touch from hotels, with 50 percent of travelers saying that receiving a personalized service and welcome would be top of the list in achieving their ideal hotel experience. Over half of guests (52 percent) said they would be willing to share personal data in return for tailored deals (with fewer people, 40 percent, open to doing so for a reduced price). Nearly half (48 percent) of all leisure guests shared a preference for a traditional check-in desk, with a person to talk them through the hotel amenities.

Business travelers are looking for more technology in their pursuit of efficiency, with 71 percent of business travelers interested in a form of online or self-service check-in. Nearly a quarter (22 percent) of business travelers want the option of paying with cryptocurrency or a digital wallet in the future—suggesting the payments landscape may also be shifting.

Lack of insurance is costing travelers real money. The global travelers surveyed said the average amount they think they have lost due to not having travel insurance stands at an average of US$1,210 per person. For the average Chinese traveler specifically, they put this figure at over $2,500 per person.

Travelers want to embrace virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Eighty-two percent of business travelers and 66 percent of leisure travelers said they would like to explore a destination before arrival with a virtual tour. Half of all travelers said they would now turn to AI to tell them about the best places for dinner at their destination. Eighteen percent of travelers said they would even ask an AI assistant to write a review on their behalf about a hotel or dinner they had experienced on their trip.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus, said, “From the moment travelers begin thinking about their trip to the time they return home, our mission is to empower the industry to be able to provide exceptional experiences at every step of the journey.

“Projects of this kind show how diverse people’s needs are, depending on key factors such as the purpose of their trip, their age, or where they are from. By combining this knowledge with innovative new technology, hoteliers, destinations, mobility, and travel protection providers have real opportunities to drive profitable demand, create personalized trips for guests, and connect the dots across the end-to-end experience for people. Working in lockstep with our customers, together we are transforming travel.”

