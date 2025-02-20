MGM Resorts International has completed the deployment of the next-generation Amadeus Central Reservation System (ACRS) across MGM Resorts’ North American hotels, including Las Vegas and regional hotels. The cloud-based ACRS offers distribution capabilities enabling MGM Resorts to connect with its branded and third-party distribution channels. MGM Resorts and Amadeus have also cooperated on several ACRS capabilities, including those supporting MGM Resorts’ business partnerships.

This new implementation addresses MGM Resorts’ goals to reduce manual data management within its distribution ecosystem and prioritize its connection strategy with key third-party partners.

ACRS offers technology architecture that enables availability and quick response times, meeting the needs of all hotel types from global chains to independent luxury hotels and resorts.

“We chose to move forward with Amadeus based on the potential we saw in the ACRS,” said Sarah Fults, vice president distribution, MGM Resorts. “With the strong process-oriented approach Amadeus is known for, we knew that together we could augment ACRS with what was needed for MGM Resorts. We are delighted to now be live across all of our North American hotel properties and look forward to the continued innovations possible through our partnership with Amadeus.”

Peter Waters, executive vice president, hotel IT, hospitality, Amadeus said, “I’m excited to continue to bring Amadeus’ next-generation ACRS Hospitality platform to the industry through our exceptional partnership with MGM Resorts. With its unique attribute-based data modeling and other market-leading technologies, ACRS transforms the way hotels can provide personalized merchandising to their guests. From global chains to independent and luxury hotels, ACRS empowers hoteliers to increase revenues, enhance the guest experience and improve operational efficiency.”